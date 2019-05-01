Amazon launches its first Arabic website in UAE

Amazon has launched its first officially branded Arabic website in the United Arab Emirates, and is set to expand in the Middle East. Visitors to Souq.com are now redirected to an entirely new website, Amazon.ae. Souq, which was bought by Amazon in 2017, is the largest e-commerce platform in the Middle East. An Amazon official told Gulf News that no timeline has been set on when Amazon will move to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets, but it will happen soon.