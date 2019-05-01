Apple Store inside DC's historic Carnegie Library opens May 11th

Two years after Apple announced plans to turn Washington, DC's Carnegie Library into a retail store, the company will open the doors to its latest flagship on May 11th. This comes after years of planning and months of restoration and renovation.
Initial plans promised Apple's familiar community-oriented store concept, but with a tree-lined Genius Grove, central skylight and a little extra history. This isn't the first time Apple has selected a historic location for one of its stores, and it worked with Foster + Partners, the same architecture firm that helped it redesign the Regent Street, London store in 2016.
Apple will share the space -- donated to the city by Andrew Carnegie and dedicated in 1903 -- with the Historical Society of Washington, DC and the Kiplinger Research Library. And as 9to5Mac points out, it may partner with those organizations to model a new style of community engagement. "Inspired by the rich history of Carnegie Library, we are reimagining Apple Carnegie Library as a brand-new space to learn," Apple wrote on its website. It's safe to bet the company also hopes this will become one of its more iconic locations.