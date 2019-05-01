Facebook has a three-part plan for making AI more 'inclusive'

To build a more "inclusive" AI, Facebook says it is focusing on three major aspects: user studies, algorithm development and system validation. Lade Obamehinti, who leads technical strategy for Facebook's AR/VR team, said on stage that she noticed flaws in the system when she was using a pre-production version of the Portal smart camera. During a video call where she was telling a story, "It zoomed in on my white, male colleague instead of me," she said.

Obamehinti, who is Nigerian-American, said that after looking into the issue she uncovered gaps in representation in the Portal's AI-powered smart camera that could've led to the subpar experience. And if it happened to her, there was a good chance it could happen to someone else who would go on to own the product. While humans can easily distinguish skin tones, machines need to be taught. That's why Facebook is doing things like testing skin tones under different lighting conditions, and then feeds that information to AI powering its services, including augmented reality experiences and the Portal camera.

Facebook says the goal is to ensure that devices relying on AI perform the same for everyone and, most importantly, build a strong enough framework to remove any biases from its systems and offer the best personal experience possible. "We have to really understand our diverse product community and the most critical user problems when working with AI," Obamehinti said. "Inclusive means not excluding anyone."