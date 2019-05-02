HoloLens 2 Development Edition comes with free Unity software trials

With the HoloLens 2 Development Edition, Microsoft is doing everything it can to get devs onboard its new mixed reality headset. It'll come with free three-month trials of Unity Pro and the Unity PiXYZ plugin for CAD data. Additionally, it'll include Azure credits, giving developers an easy way to put their creations online. And best of all, HoloLens 2 Development Edition will come in a bit cheaper than what Microsoft previously announced: Devs can snag it for $99 a month, instead of $125 monthly. It's still $3,500 if you want to buy it outright, though.