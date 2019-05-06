Urbanears' $150 over-ear headphones last 30 hours

Urbanears is best known for its form, rather than function, and the stylish Pampas headphones definitely deliver on the former. You can choose between three colors; almond beige, charcoal black and field green. The Pampas line also offers more than 30 hours of playtime, which is definitely better than average for Bluetooth headphones. The headphones collapse, making them a great candidate for traveling. Other features include music sharing and a control knob that lets you skip tracks, pick up calls or adjust volume.

Sound quality tends to be the main drawback of most wireless headphones (and Urbanears headphones aren't known for the highest quality audio), so the Pampas is likely not the best bet for audiophiles. Another potential dealbreaker is that the Pampas headphones don't offer noise cancellation, even though it's become a pretty standard feature for most premium headphones these days. But if you're looking for a solid Bluetooth option that won't take up too much space in your carry-on and won't break the bank, the Pampas is probably worth a look.