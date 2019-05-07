Android phones are getting an Assistant-powered driving mode

Driving mode is activated by saying, "Hey Google, let's drive." Once turned on, Assistant displays a dashboard with shortcuts to the most relevant activities. If you have a reservation at a restaurant on your Google Calendar, Assistant will offer a shortcut to navigate to your dinner spot. Most used contacts will also be placed front and center so they are easy to get ahold of if needed, and Assistant generates recommendations for your time on the road like music or podcasts to help pass the time.

As one would expect from Google Assistant, the whole experience is designed to be hands-free and controlled with voice commands. When a call or text comes in, Google Assistant will give you the relevant information and ask if you want to respond. The whole experience takes place within the existing Google Assistant feature, so there will be no need to download another app to access the mode.