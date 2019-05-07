Google unveils the lower-cost Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The two phones are mostly dictated by screen size. The standard Pixel 3a packs a 5.6-inch, 2,140 x 1,080 OLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, not to mention the squeezable sides you can use to perform commands. Opt for the Pixel 3a XL and you'll have a larger 6-inch screen. Neither phone has a display notch, though, and they both have headphone jacks -- an unusual change of heart in an industry where few companies ever look back.

More importantly, they'll be affordable. Google is selling the Pixel 3a at $399, and the 3a XL for $479. That's roughly half of what the regular Pixel 3 models cost, and a bargain if you want the fundamentals of Google's Pixel experience without some of the frills. As for where they'll be available, they'll be on Verizon like normal as well as Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular. You can order it starting today from carriers or direct from Google.