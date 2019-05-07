Google is adding time-lapse mode to every Pixel camera

Pixel owners will be able to find the feature by opening up the camera app and swiping to the "More" option. From there, a grid of camera modes like Night Sight and Slow Motion will be displayed. You'll be able to find the time-lapse feature in that list. Once enabled, users will be able to capture long segments of footage and play it back quickly. The feature captures just a few frames per second and allows users to speed up the footage in increments of 5x, 10x, 30x or 120x. Time-lapse captures will be supported natively in the Google Photos app, so they should play back without any issue.