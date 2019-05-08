Amazon's latest Blink security camera lasts two years on AA batteries

The new Blink cam captures footage at an unspectacular 1080p, but it does talk to Alexa.

For many, the price might be the draw. The XT2 costs about 25 percent less than its predecessor with a $90 price tag by itself, or $100 if you don't already have the mandatory Sync Module. It'll reach the US on May 22nd and Canada this summer. And when cloud storage for videos is free, you don't have to worry about recurring costs. As such, this may be a decent set-it-and-forget-it option for safeguarding your house.