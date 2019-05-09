Nintendo schedules E3 Direct for June 11th

Nintendo of America's Treehouse staff will, as usual, host an extended livestream with various gameplay demos and developer interviews. Hopefully we'll see a little more of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers and the next Animal Crossing title. If you're attending the show in person, there's also a new Warp Pipe Pass that will give you "priority access in line." The special queue jump works for select Nintendo games and can be reserved online with an active Nintendo account. "Nintendo will communicate additional details about how and when to reserve a pass at a later date," the company said in a press release.

