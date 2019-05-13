Apple: The App Store isn't a monopoly 'by any metric'

In the statement, shared by 9to5Mac, Apple added, "the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric." According to the company, the App Store is the "safest, most secure and trusted platform for customers." Apple also reiterated that developers set the price they want to charge, and noted that the majority of apps are free, in which case Apple gets nothing from them.

The court's decision today is far from a final ruling, so we will have to wait to see how this plays out. Engadget has reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple's full statement is below: