A new 'Mortal Kombat' movie will start filming this year

The largest film production in South Australia's history!@warnerbros will bring their epic action film, Mortal Kombat, to life here in SA. SA locations. SA crews. SA VFX companies.



It will enhance our production capabilities and create new jobs for the local film industry. pic.twitter.com/jkPeRuq1Wz — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) May 14, 2019

Aquaman and Furious 7 director James Wan is producing the film, while Simon McQuoid is making his feature directing debut. They've both been attached to the reboot for several years. McQuoid has some experience with games-related projects. He directed a fun PS3 ad featuring a parade of famous PlayStation characters several years back.

Given the previous movies didn't exactly bowl over critics in the '90s, McQuoid's take perhaps doesn't have the highest of bars to overcome to enshrine itself as the best film in the series. With the games still thriving -- Mortal Kombat 11 arrived just last month -- and the 25th anniversary of the first Mortal Kombat movie coming up next year, it seems like a fitting time for a reboot.