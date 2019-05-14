Netflix has plans for E3 beyond its 'Stranger Things' game

Netflix's NX Twitter account, which covers all things supernatural and sci-fi, kicked off the conversation by asking E3's account if it could get an invite to the show. When E3 responded positively, Netflix revealed it has "some gaming news in the works," and the two companies announced a panel called Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games.

We already knew a Stranger Things game was on the way, but Netflix went on to suggest there'll be news of other titles at E3:

Of course there's the upcoming @Stranger_Things game but hmmmmm... there's definitely more to come! pic.twitter.com/UFBUCAs7Qr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 13, 2019

That's all we know for the time being, with Netflix having signed off the conversation with a gif from the Stranger Things game, out on July 4th. We'll have to wait until the show itself on June 11-13 to find out what else they've got planned.