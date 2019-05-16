Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ returns to Netflix on September 20

If you've yet to check out Disenchantment, it's about exactly what you'd expect from a Groening project. It sports his signature style and humor, regularly poking fun at tropes of the fantasy genre while inserting plenty of cultural commentary. Netflix has positioned the program as an adult-oriented "un-fairytale," and fans of The Simpsons and Futurama should find plenty to like.

While season one will end when Netflix drops the next batch of episodes this fall, there will be plenty more Disenchantment coming to the streaming service in the future. Netflix has ordered at least one more season of the show, which will contain 20 episodes. The first set of those is set to drop in 2020, with season two set to conclude in 2021.