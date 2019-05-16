Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: SEGA
save
Save
share

Sega adds rare 'Mega Man' and more to Genesis Mini lineup

The company announced 10 more titles coming to the console.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SEGA

When the SEGA Genesis Mini arrives in September, it's set to come with 40 games. We already knew 20 of the titles, and today, SEGA revealed another 10.

The latest confirmed titles are Mega Man®: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II'®: Special Champion Edition, Sonic Spinball, Phantasy Star IV, Beyond Oasis, Ghouls 'N Ghosts®, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Golden Axe, Vectorman and Wonder Boy in Monster World.

When the console arrives September 16th, it'll cost $80 and come with two full-size controllers. We know it will include these games, as well as classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shining Force, Gunstar Heroes and Comix Zone, Space Harrier II, Puyo Puyo 2, Rent-a-Hero, Castlevania Bloodlines and Powerball. But there are another 10 titles that SEGA has yet to reveal.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr