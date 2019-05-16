LG's V50 ThinQ 5G is up for pre-order tomorrow from Sprint

We first saw the HTC 5G Hub -- a connectivity hub that lets you link to 5G networks and has a 5-inch Android tablet built in -- at MWC 2019. Now, as part of the launch, Sprint is offering an introductory discount. You'll be able to get the Hub for $12.50 per month -- a 50 percent savings -- and you can activate 100 GB of high-speed data for $60 per month. Sprint is also offering the LG V50 ThinQ, its first 5G smartphone, at $24 per month with $0 down, which according to its press release, is half off the lease price.