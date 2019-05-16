LG's V50 ThinQ 5G is up for pre-order tomorrow from Sprint

Starting tomorrow, customers in select cities can preorder Sprint's first two 5G devices -- the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and HTC 5G Hub. They'll be available in Sprint's first four expected 5G markets -- Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City -- by May 31st. And in the next few weeks, they'll hit Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Sprint's announcement suggests its on track with its goal to launch 5G in those cities this spring.
We first saw the HTC 5G Hub -- a connectivity hub that lets you link to 5G networks and has a 5-inch Android tablet built in -- at MWC 2019. Now, as part of the launch, Sprint is offering an introductory discount. You'll be able to get the Hub for $12.50 per month -- a 50 percent savings -- and you can activate 100 GB of high-speed data for $60 per month. Sprint is also offering the LG V50 ThinQ, its first 5G smartphone, at $24 per month with $0 down, which according to its press release, is half off the lease price.