Upscaled: How do you build a foldable screen?

In our show Upscaled we try and dig into the science and engineering behind our favorite bits of tech. In this episode, we're taking a close look at foldable OLEDs. Despite Samsung's Galaxy Fold being delayed, the Huawei Mate X is expected within the next few months, and Xiaomi and Lenovo have both showed off foldable prototypes.
Sponsored Links
OLEDs themselves are still relatively new technology in consumer devices, and making them foldable adds an extra layer of complexity. We'll examine how OLEDs themselves are constructed, and the materials and engineering that goes in to making a screen you can fold in half.
So what do you think? Are you still excited for foldable devices? Despite the setbacks, all signs point us moving towards a brand new flexible world of electronics.