Play 'Doctor Who: The Edge of Time' in VR this September

In The Edge of Time, the Doctor -- played and voiced by Jodie Whittaker -- is hurled to the end of the universe, and a virus threatens to rip apart reality. Players will have to solve mind-bending puzzles and defeat new and classic monsters. Equipped with the Sonic Screwdriver, players will be able to pilot the TARDIS and venture through VR to new and familiar worlds. They'll gather crystals to repair space and time, and of course, save the universe itself.

The game promises to stay true to the show's 55-year history, while adding new twists that only VR can make possible. Developed by Maze Theory and published by PlayStack, the game will launch in September on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC VIVE and VIVE Cosmos. In the meantime, you can catch a short trailer for the game below: