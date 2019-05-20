Google's next-gen Glass eyewear lasts longer and runs on Android

The new version is running on Qualcomm's headset-oriented Snapdragon XR1 processor. That brings faster performance, particularly for AI, but it also promises "significant power savings" that lead to longer battery life -- important when you might need Glass for hours at a time. Google also touts "improved" camera quality for video streaming and collaboration. True to earlier reports, there's also a USB-C port that can charge faster.

Warehouse workers and others in dangerous situations will also be happy to hear that Google has teamed with Smith Optics to create Glass-ready safety frames (shown above) for a range of work conditions.

Google hasn't mentioned pricing, although that's more likely to depend on companies. You're not about to buy one for personal use. The Android switch and upgraded hardware could do wonders for adoption, though. Earlier models relied on a custom platform and old hardware that might have put off companies faced with the challenge of writing (or rewriting) apps. Now, the experience should be closer to writing an app for a phone. You still aren't going to see these on the street, but you may see more uptake from corporate customers who want smart eyepieces without splurging on a mixed reality headset like Microsoft's HoloLens 2.