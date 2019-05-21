Apple offers free repairs for 2016 MacBook Pros with faulty backlights

This might not be the end to the story. While 2018 and newer revisions use longer cables that shouldn't be at risk, iFixit pointed out that 15-inch MacBook Pros from 2016 also appear to be affected. You aren't necessarily out of luck, however. Apple is promising reimbursements for people who paid for repairs, so there's a chance you might be covered if (and only if) it extends the program to more of its laptops.