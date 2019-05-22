Amazon made social mini-games to make warehouse work less bland

There are reportedly several games people can play, including ones entitled MissionRacer, PicksInSpace, Dragon Duel and CastleCrafter, each with simple graphics similar to old Nintendo titles like the original Super Mario Bros. The WSJ says playing is optional and the company doesn't penalize those who choose not to participate. Those who do, however, are rewarded with points and goodies. In at least one warehouse, a worker told the publication that they use their achievements to persuade managers to reward them with Swag Bucks, an in-company currency they can use to redeem apparel and other items for free.

Amazon reportedly designed the games to track each task's completion using scanning devices and the like to pit individuals, teams and even floors against each other. Clearly, the company is hoping the games can boost workers' output without making their working conditions even more grueling -- it already has a pretty bad reputation when it comes to that, after all.