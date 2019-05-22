Jordan's latest sneaker drop is in 'Fortnite'

Unlike the recent movie-themed tie-ins, Fortnite x Jordan won't focus on the game's main fight-to-the-death mechanics. Instead, Epic has launched a new Creative "Downtown Drop" world that requires players to "launch off massive jumps, grind down city streets and collect coins to win." Not a gun in sight.

That's not to say the collaboration will have no impact on Battle Royale, as you're likely to see plenty of fresh kicks in the coming weeks. As you'd expect, Nike will promote the Jordan brand via in-game items, centering on the classic Air Jordan 1. Players will be expected to part with their vBucks to buy the Hang Time Bundle, which includes a Grind Outfit, Clutch Outfit and a unique challenge pack, but the Downtown Drop LTM will also set a bunch of free challenges that unlock various skateboard-themed back bling styles.

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors advanced to their fifth straight NBA Finals, sweeping aside the Portland Trail Blazers. They will now wait to see who out of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will join them. All the while, the Jordan brand will be front and center in one of the world's most popular video games.