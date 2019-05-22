'Fortnite' player Tfue presses his esports team to #ReleaseTheContract

Just a couple of days after pro Fortnite player Turner "Tfue" Tenney filed a lawsuit against his esports team FaZe Clan, the gamer himself is speaking out in a new video. As we explained yesterday, Tenney's lawsuit seeks to sever ties with FaZe Clan, claiming he is an artist and should be protected under California's Talent Agency Act from the team which he says is limiting his opportunities and taking up to 80 percent of revenue he earns from third parties.

FaZe responded two days ago with a couple of statements claiming that it has only collected $60,000 from their partnership while Tenney made millions, and posted a single clause from the lawsuit regarding the 80 percent claim. The team claims it has never collected on that clause and has been working to improve the agreement.