Acer's Nitro 5 and Swift 3 laptops pack the latest AMD Ryzen processors

The PCs aren't radically different beyond the CPU changes, although that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Nitro 5 still boasts a 1080p display, CoolBoost to prevent overheating in gaming sessions and a reasonably slim (if slightly flashy) body. The Swift 3, meanwhile, has a 180-degree folding display and shouldn't burden you between its 0.71-inch thickness and 3.2-pound weight.

Acer hasn't outlined the configurations, ship dates or pricing for the AMD-powered versions of either system. It often provides that info shortly before release in a given region, though, so you'll have a better sense of the laptops' worth before too long.