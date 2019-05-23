AMC Stubs A-List is now the top movie ticket plan in the US

Unlike its third-party competitors, AMC Stubs A-List's attachment to the chain of movie theatres has kept it profitable. As Yahoo Finance notes, third-party companies like MoviePass and Sinemia pay the theatres it partners with full retail price for movie tickets. In the case of AMC, they can eat the cost of tickets in exchange for higher sales at its concessions stands.

Still, the glory days of A-List may soon be coming to a close. Bloomberg reports that new member sign-ups have declined to an average of 1,200 per day, compared to the 5,000 daily signups the platform received in its early days. But with summer blockbuster season coming up, the fate of A-List may take a turn for the better.