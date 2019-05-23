Scuf debuts a modular alternative to the Xbox Elite controller

The Prestige offers interchangeable faceplates and a rubberized grip for "unprecedented non-slip comfort." At just 262 grams, it's also one of the lightest high-performance controllers. Like other Scuf controllers, it comes with replaceable ergonomic back paddles, mappable controls and interchangeable thumbsticks. The Prestige also allows mechanical hair trigger fine-tuning and a redesigned quick-shift trigger stop system. And thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, it's compatible with PC and mobile systems, too.

While we haven't gotten our hands on the controller, it looks like a good alternative to the Xbox Elite controller, which hasn't been refreshed yet and has some durability issues with the bumpers needing to be replaced. It's more modular too, which gamers who value customization will appreciate. The Prestige is available for pre-order beginning today and starts at $159.99. Pre-orders will ship within 30 days of purchase.