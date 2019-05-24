'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie delayed to fix nightmare-inducing design

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

You may recall, if you hadn't quite shaken the nightmare of Sonic's humanoid teeth from your memory, there was an overwhelming backlash to the movie's take on the iconic blue hedgehog when the first trailer dropped last month. He didn't much resemble the speedy mammal we've all known for decades from the games. Soon after, director Jeff Fowler promised design changes.

Thankfully, the film's digital effects artists won't have to rush too much to implement the changes in time for the initial November release date. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will now hit theaters on February 14th next year. Let's hope the redesign hits the sweet spot and we can all fall in love with Sonic again next Valentine's Day.