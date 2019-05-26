Poland challenges EU's new copyright law over censorship fears

Poland was one of six EU members that voted against the measure, including Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Most objections to the content filtering have revolved around the general chilling effect it might have on the web, leading to conspicuously empty search results and skittish content creators. However, Poland's concern is more pointed -- it's characterizing this as a free speech issue. There's no certainty that the court will be receptive to the argument, but Poland's move could at least draw attention to the possibility of unintended consequences.