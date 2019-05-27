ASUS made the world's first 240Hz portable monitor for gamers

ASUS has also announced a couple of new gaming headphones to complete the experience. The ROG Theta are 7.1 surround sound USB-C cans featuring four drivers on each side. These are powered by ASUS' very own SupremeFX S1220A DAC plus four ESS 9601 buffers. The cans use a microphone combined with AI to deliver the appropriate noise-cancelling performance as well.

Then we have the ROG Theta Electret, which are 32-Ohm analog headphones geared towards gamers who also happen to be audiophiles. So no USB-C here, but you do get a silver-plated copper cable. These look identical to the Theta, except they lack RGB lighting on the logo, and the four drivers are replaced by one electret driver (7.5kHz and above) plus one conventional driver (20Hz to 7.5kHz) -- a combination that apparently provides greater treble clarity without missing out on bass. There's no AI enhancement on the microphone here, but it is TeamSpeak- and Discord-certified, so your teammates should hear you loud and clear.

The ROG Theta series headphones will start from $299 and will show up in various regions from July onward. As for the monitors, there's no word on the XG17's pricing yet as it won't be released until Q4 this year, but we do know that the ZenScreen Touch will be available in July for under $400. Hopefully the XG17 won't be too far off from that price point.