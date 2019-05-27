Razer updates the Blade with NVIDIA’s new Quadro RTX 5000

A 4K OLED touchscreen will ship on the 15-inch model, which will carry a (ninth-generation) Intel Core i7-9750H CPU inside. The larger of the pair gets a 120Hz 4K panel and Intel's (ninth-generation) Core i9-9880H CPU, up from the Core i7 currently available. If users are still hungry for power, then both models can connect to the Razer Core X, hooking up an external GPU for extra grunt.

Right now, the company has been tight-lipped on when these machines will arrive, and how much they're likely to cost. Razer tells us those important points, and more information, will come "at a later date," although we would assume pricing to be in the same ballpark as the existing Blade 15 and Pro 17 series.