'Contra' anthology will include game versions from around the world

On top of this, Konami will bring the Japanese versions of six games (such as the arcade versions of Contra and Super Contra) to the collection as part of a free update.

You won't likely see any dramatic changes to the experience when Konami releases the collection on the PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One this summer. However, that might be a good thing. You can play the exact Contra games you remember, largely the way you remember them. The only way it could get more authentic is to use the original controllers.