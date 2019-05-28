ESPN+ is the English-language home for Copa America in the US

If you want to watch the hottest soccer (or rather futbol) tourney in the Americas, you'll have to pony up for an ESPN+ subscription. The service has struck a deal to become the sole home for English-language coverage of the 2019 CONMEBOL Copa America in the US, with every game streamed live. That's not hot if you were hoping to watch elsewhere, but it is a rare chance to see games with several of the world's best footie players in one place, including Messi, Neymar Jr. and Suarez.
The tourney runs between June 14th and July 7th, and will also be available to watch in Portugese, the main language of host country Brazil.
Like the exclusive FA Cup deal, there's a simple strategy at work. ESPN+ is aiming to be a go-to hub for soccer and other sports that might have a sizeable audience in the US, but don't always fare well competing for airtime on conventional TV. Not that you'll necessarily mind. This is a rare chance to follow your favorite South American team throughout the competition, whether you're in your living room or stuck on the bus.