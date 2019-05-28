Pokémon Home cloud service connects games across platforms

In recent years, Pokémon games have made their way to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. While that's great in terms of accessibility, The Pokémon Company had to conjure up a new way to make trading and moving monsters between platforms a possibility. Enter Pokémon Home, a cloud-based service the company has introduced during a press conference in Tokyo. It's not tied to a single system and will work with Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Lets Go games and even the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield. You'll even be able to connect it with Pokémon Bank, if you have an account for the monsters you've collected in the 3DS games.