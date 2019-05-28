SteelSeries' Apex Pro keyboards have customizable key travel

SteelSeries is able to offer this thanks to its OmniPoint adjustable switches, which use magnetic sensors to register keystrokes. Users can set each key's travel to be as shallow as 0.4mm, for speed, or as deep as 3.6mm, for greater accuracy. Multiple key profiles can be stored, too, enabling you to tweak your keyboard to specific games, as well as a "general use" setting for typing.

Both Apex Pro models also come with a small OLED display that will let you see notifications and select keyboard profiles without using the software manager. Next to that is a click wheel and media button that you can use to control music playback, which can also be customized to your individual needs. And, because it's a gaming keyboard, of course it has dynamic per-key RGB lighting that'll sync with your other SteelSeries peripherals.

The full-fat Apex Pro will arrive in the US in June 11th, and will set you back $200, with variants reaching Europe and Asia later this year. If you'd prefer the version without the numpad, then you'll have to wait until the Fall, when it'll be available, priced at $180.

At the same time, the company is also offering a cheaper model — the Apex 7 and Apex 7 TKL — that will let you just choose between Red, Blue or Brown mechanical switches. For the unaware, those correspond to the type of feel each key offers, which can be summed up as "Linear," 'Clicky" and "Tactile." SteelSeries didn't mention which switches it was using, although we assume Cherry, rather than its homegrown variants.