Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim
save
Save
share

Square Enix will finally show its 'Avengers' game on June 10th

Perfectly balanced gameplay.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim

It's been a long two and a half years since Square Enix and Marvel teased plans for an Avengers game, but they're nearly ready to show the fruits of their labor. They now plan to unveil Marvel's Avengers at Square Enix's E3 event, which starts June 10th at 9PM Eastern. There's little else to show right now, but this confirmed that Crystal Dynamics (of Tomb Raider fame) and Eidos Montreal (modern Deus Ex games) are still attached to the superhero title.

There's little doubt that the game will include familiar heroes from Marvel's universe, but the rest is largely up in the air. Will this be a role-playing game, a straight-up brawler, or something else entirely? And will it tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or hew closer to the comic books? The timing is right, at least. It's coming hot on the heels of Avengers: Endgame, and there are likely plenty of people still craving a superhero fix.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr