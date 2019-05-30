Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' trailer brings Thra back to life

Story details are fairly sparse in the two-minute clip, though Netflix has revealed the ten-episode fantasy series is about a trio of Gelflings who "inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret." The Gelflings undertake a journey to save their dying planet, with the villainous Skeksis controlling the Crystal of Truth and spreading sickness everywhere.

We see one of those Gelflings, Deet, with a voice warning her that "all Thra is at risk. The darkening corrupts everything it touches." You also get a glimpse of Aughra, a wise astronomer from the movie, along with a return to her observatory. "I see many endings laying before us," she says. "Some good, most bad."

The big-name cast includes Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as the three Gelflings, along with the likes of Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will hit Netflix on August 30th.