The Morning After: Ferrari's first PHEV and 'Death Stranding'

Meet the SF90 Stradale.Ferrari's fastest supercar yet is also its first plug-in hybrid

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale mates a 4-liter, 769-horsepower turbo V8 with a trio of electric motors (217HP effective horsepower) that, combined, can take the car to 62MPH in 2.5 seconds. With its new powertrain, a torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, a faster eight-gear dual-clutch transmission and a lower overall weight, the SF90 gets around Ferrari's own test track a full second faster than the LaFerrari.

This is the third one, just go with it.Amazon unveils the $90 Echo Show 5

Amazon says the Echo Show 5 is meant for the bedside or desk, which explains its compact form factor. The Echo Show 5 has a camera above its 5.5-inch-wide screen, unlike Google's Nest Hub, but it does have a physical shutter. Another tweak for the privacy conscious is the ability to use Alexa to wipe out recordings. Right now, Alexa can clear a day of its own memory, and soon it will have a command that deletes the last thing you said from the log.

So, it's like Waze.Google Maps' speed limits and radar locations arrive in 40 countries

After running limited tests in the US and elsewhere, Google Maps is rolling out speed limit warnings and both fixed and mobile-radar locations in over 40 countries: Australia, Brazil, US, Canada, UK, India, Mexico, Russia, Japan, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Mads Mikkelsen!Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding' arrives on PS4 November 8th

Sony has revealed more details about its upcoming PS4 blockbuster, Death Stranding in a new eight-minute trailer. According to its creator, Hideo Kojima, "As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and, in doing, create new bonds or 'Strands' with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you'll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others."



Oh, and if you opt for the $200 Collector's Edition, then you'll also get a life-size "bridge-baby" pod of your own. Pre-orders are open now.

Lite work.Microsoft teases a 'modern OS' with 'seamless updates'

According to Microsoft exec Nick Parker -- and outlined in a corresponding Microsoft blog post -- the company's future OS will provide a set of "enablers" and "delighters," taking care of things such as seamless updates, security by default, sustained performance and constant connectivity.

