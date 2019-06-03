Apple is finally adding swipe typing to its iOS keyboard

Swipe typing has been a particularly popular alternative to standard keyboards for years, especially on Android devices. Swype, one of the most popular and earliest options for this style of typing, has been available to the public for nearly a decade (though the popular keyboard has since been discontinued by parent company Nuance). To say Apple is behind the times with this feature is a significant understatement, but at least users will finally be able to use swipe typing if they so choose without needing to install a third-party keyboard.