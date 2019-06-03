The new Mac Pro: What's changed?

The last Mac Pro came out in 2013 and, while opinions on its trash can-shaped exterior were decidedly mixed, we couldn't fault it on its power. It delivered top of the line specs worthy of the most demanding creative projects, but after almost six years it's definitely time for an update, both inside and out. The new Mac Pro is bigger, boxier and looking a bit like the old Power Mac G5. But of course, it's way more powerful than any Mac we've ever seen. Just how powerful? Check out the specs below, stacked up against the 2013 model, to see how much heat this new "cheese grater" is packing.
|Mac Pro (2019)
|Mac Pro (2013)
|Price
|starts at $5,999
|$2,999 / $3,999
|Dimensions
|20.8 x 8.58 x 17.7 inches (52.9 x 21.8 x 45 cm)
|9.9 x 6.6 x 6.6 inches (25.2 x 16.8 x 16.8 cm)
|Weight
|39.7 pounds (18 kg)
|11 pounds (5 kg)
|OS
|macOS Catalina
|macOS Mojave
|Processor
|Intel Xeon W
|Intel Xeon E5
|CPU
|3.5 GHz octa-core (up to 2.5 GHz 28-core)
|3.5 GHz hexa-core / 3.0 GHz octa-core
|Memory
|32 GB (up to 1.5 TB)
|16 GB
|GPU
|AMD Radeon Pro 580X / Radeon Pro Vega II
|AMD FirePro D500 / D700
|Storage
|256 GB (up to 4 TB)
|256 GB
|Ports
|USB 3.0 (x2), Thunderbolt 3 (x4), Gigabit Ethernet (x2), 3.5mm headphone jack (HDMI on card)
|USB 3.0 (x4), Thunderbolt 2 (x6), Gigabit Ethernet (x2), HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0
* Specs listed are standard or base configurations and don't include all upgrade options available at checkout.