Image credit: Apple
The new Mac Pro: What's changed?

After six years, we were long overdue for a complete refresh.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
24m ago in Personal Computing
The last Mac Pro came out in 2013 and, while opinions on its trash can-shaped exterior were decidedly mixed, we couldn't fault it on its power. It delivered top of the line specs worthy of the most demanding creative projects, but after almost six years it's definitely time for an update, both inside and out. The new Mac Pro is bigger, boxier and looking a bit like the old Power Mac G5. But of course, it's way more powerful than any Mac we've ever seen. Just how powerful? Check out the specs below, stacked up against the 2013 model, to see how much heat this new "cheese grater" is packing.

Mac Pro (2019) Mac Pro (2013)
Price starts at $5,999 $2,999 / $3,999
Dimensions 20.8 x 8.58 x 17.7 inches (52.9 x 21.8 x 45 cm) 9.9 x 6.6 x 6.6 inches (25.2 x 16.8 x 16.8 cm)
Weight 39.7 pounds (18 kg) 11 pounds (5 kg)
OS macOS Catalina macOS Mojave
Processor Intel Xeon W Intel Xeon E5
CPU 3.5 GHz octa-core (up to 2.5 GHz 28-core) 3.5 GHz hexa-core / 3.0 GHz octa-core
Memory 32 GB (up to 1.5 TB) 16 GB
GPU AMD Radeon Pro 580X / Radeon Pro Vega II AMD FirePro D500 / D700
Storage 256 GB (up to 4 TB) 256 GB
Ports USB 3.0 (x2), Thunderbolt 3 (x4), Gigabit Ethernet (x2), 3.5mm headphone jack (HDMI on card) USB 3.0 (x4), Thunderbolt 2 (x6), Gigabit Ethernet (x2), HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0

* Specs listed are standard or base configurations and don't include all upgrade options available at checkout.

