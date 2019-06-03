Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Microsoft saved Minecraft Earth's AR gameplay reveal for Apple

We finally got a glimpse of the game at the WWDC keynote.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
29m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

One thing missing from Microsoft's Minecraft Earth announcement? Actual gameplay. Strangely enough, it looks like Microsoft saved that honor for Apple, as it just debuted the first live footage of the game at the company's WWDC keynote. To recap, Minecraft Earth is a mobile augmented reality title similar to Pokemon Go. At the keynote, we watched as Mojang employees tweaked a blocky castle on a tabletop using iPhones and iPads. Then, they stepped into a life-sized version, where they were able to unearth a mine (and baddies) beneath their feet.

Gallery: Minecraft Earth at WWDC | 5 Photos

5

The AR tracking was impressive, allowing both presenters to collaborate easily. The demo also showed off a feature unique to iOS: occlusion, or the ability to show AR environments and objects behind real world things (in this case, one of the presenters). While we only got a brief glimpse of Minecraft Earth, the live gameplay sells its concept better than the big budget trailer Microsoft originally debuted. Now, it's much easier to see how this game can be even bigger than Pokemon Go when it launches this summer.

In this article: av, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, microsoft, Minecraft Earth, WWDC 2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Devindra Hardawar @devindra
Devindra has been obsessed with technology for as long as he can remember -- starting with the first time he ever glimpsed an NES. He spent several years fixing other people's computers before he started down the treacherous path of writing about technology. Mission accomplished?
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr