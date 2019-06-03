Microsoft saved Minecraft Earth's AR gameplay reveal for Apple

The AR tracking was impressive, allowing both presenters to collaborate easily. The demo also showed off a feature unique to iOS: occlusion, or the ability to show AR environments and objects behind real world things (in this case, one of the presenters). While we only got a brief glimpse of Minecraft Earth, the live gameplay sells its concept better than the big budget trailer Microsoft originally debuted. Now, it's much easier to see how this game can be even bigger than Pokemon Go when it launches this summer.