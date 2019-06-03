The Morning After: The night before WWDC 2019

No pop-up, no punch-hole, no notch, no nothing.Oppo and Xiaomi show off their under-display selfie cameras

Oppo VP Brian Shen shared a short video clip on Weibo of what appears to be a notch-free prototype smartphone lying on a desk. The camera app was launched, and despite the lack of a visible front-facing camera, the screen still seemingly showed a live view of the room's ceiling.



Not to be outdone, Xiaomi prez Lin Bin shared a video clip that was allegedly shot last month, in which an under-screen camera was added to a Mi 9 prototype. "No hole, no notch, no pop-up camera."

Nope, it wasn't just you.Google cloud outage knocks out Gmail, Discord and Snapchat

Google reported an outage with its Cloud Platform that made several sites and apps inoperable in some regions on June 2nd. However, because so many services rely on its cloud servers, the weirdness didn't only include Gmail and YouTube -- apps like Discord and Snapchat were unusable for many people on Sunday. The outage has been resolved, but there's no mention of a cause yet beyond "network congestion."

Something to do while you're Supercharging.'Cuphead' will be available to play in Tesla cars

This weekend, Elon Musk went on a Tesla podcast and confirmed that soon his company's cars will have at least one more game to play on their in-dash systems: Cuphead. The Unity game engine has been ported to Tesla's infotainment setup and should bring with it more complex games than Asteroids or Lunar Lander. Once it's available, owners will still need a USB gamepad to plug in, and limited storage means there's only one level included.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.