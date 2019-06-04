Amazon Prime Video Channels are coming to Canada

Canucks now have have a way to put more of their online TV viewing in one place. Amazon has unveiled plans to bring Prime Video Channels to Canada, placing a range of services within easy reach if you're a Prime member. The selection isn't quite as far-reaching as in the US, to no one's surprise, but it will be familiar even if some packages are different. You can subscribe to big US services like Starz, MGM and Nickelodeon, but you'll also have access to a StackTV service that blends content from the likes of Adult Swim and National Geographic with Canadian channels like Teletoon and YTV.
Sponsored Links
Other selections tend to be specialties like the UK-focused Acorn TV, the LGBTQ-oriented OUTtv and the Shudder horror service.
Amazon hasn't provided a time frame for Channels other than "soon." However, the addition is still a big deal. Channels is so far only available in a handful of countries, including the US, UK, Austria, Germany and Japan. The Canadian rollout will significantly expand Channels' reach, and suggests that Amazon wants to be a crucial media hub in as many countries as possible.