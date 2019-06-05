Microsoft Excel can provide real-time stock data

Excel also supports a wider range of data as part of the expansion, including bitcoin, bonds, foreign currencies and company info. You could already pull in more stationary data for mutual funds and other stock indexes like the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

The feature is available now. Microsoft characterizes it as "just the beginning," though. Eventually, you'll have access to historic data and automatic price updates every few minutes. You might soon have a living spreadsheet that reflects exactly what's happening to your portfolio.