'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' come to Nintendo Switch on November 15th

The next core titles in the Pokémon franchise, Sword and Shield, will be released on November 15th, 2019. Developer Game Freak confirmed the news in a 15-minute Direct that also included a host of gameplay and story tidbits. One of these, Dynamax, will boost your monster's size and attack power for three turns in battle. In addition, it will be possible to fight Dynamax-sized Pokémon in the wild through a new, co-operative raid battle system. Details are scarce at the moment, but the Direct showed four trainers meeting near a portal and then fighting a giant Pokemon in what appeared to be another dimension. So yeah, it's basically Pokemon Kaijū.
Of course, the presentation showed a whole lot more than that. Game Freak revealed two new legendary Pokemon -- Zacian and Zamazenta -- which look like wolves and have (surprise!) a sword and shield-like mane respectively. Other creature additions include Wooloo, a fluffy sheep, Drednaw, a vicious monster with a huge jaw, Corviknight, a raven that doubles as a flying taxi, Gossifleur, a flower-like Pokemon, and its evolution Eldegoss. During the Direct, Game Freak also confirmed that the games will have a fully-movable camera system (no more locked perspective!) and a 'wild area' that features a dynamic weather system.
This is a developing story. More to follow...