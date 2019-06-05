Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' come to Nintendo Switch on November 15th

A new 'Dynamax' ability will super-size your Pokémon temporarily.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
11m ago in Art
Nintendo

The next core titles in the Pokémon franchise, Sword and Shield, will be released on November 15th, 2019. Developer Game Freak confirmed the news in a 15-minute Direct that also included a host of gameplay and story tidbits. One of these, Dynamax, will boost your monster's size and attack power for three turns in battle. In addition, it will be possible to fight Dynamax-sized Pokémon in the wild through a new, co-operative raid battle system. Details are scarce at the moment, but the Direct showed four trainers meeting near a portal and then fighting a giant Pokemon in what appeared to be another dimension. So yeah, it's basically Pokemon Kaijū.

Of course, the presentation showed a whole lot more than that. Game Freak revealed two new legendary Pokemon -- Zacian and Zamazenta -- which look like wolves and have (surprise!) a sword and shield-like mane respectively. Other creature additions include Wooloo, a fluffy sheep, Drednaw, a vicious monster with a huge jaw, Corviknight, a raven that doubles as a flying taxi, Gossifleur, a flower-like Pokemon, and its evolution Eldegoss. During the Direct, Game Freak also confirmed that the games will have a fully-movable camera system (no more locked perspective!) and a 'wild area' that features a dynamic weather system.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Source: Nintendo (YouTube)
In this article: art, gaming, nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Sword, Switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick Summers is a senior reporter, editor and photographer at Engadget. He studied multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University and holds an NCTJ certificate. Nick previously worked at The Next Web and FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK.

