'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' come to Nintendo Switch on November 15th

Of course, the presentation showed a whole lot more than that. Game Freak revealed two new legendary Pokemon -- Zacian and Zamazenta -- which look like wolves and have (surprise!) a sword and shield-like mane respectively. Other creature additions include Wooloo, a fluffy sheep, Drednaw, a vicious monster with a huge jaw, Corviknight, a raven that doubles as a flying taxi, Gossifleur, a flower-like Pokemon, and its evolution Eldegoss. During the Direct, Game Freak also confirmed that the games will have a fully-movable camera system (no more locked perspective!) and a 'wild area' that features a dynamic weather system.

