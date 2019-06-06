Show More Results

Google Stadia launches this November with $130 Founder's Edition

A Stadia Pro subscription will otherwise cost $9.99 per month.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
30m ago in Gadgetry
On the eve of E3 (well, the night before EA's press conference, anyway), Google has revealed pricing and availability for Stadia, its highly anticipated game streaming service. The big date for your diary? November. The technology giant will launch a special Founder's Edition for $129.99 sometime that month. The pack, available to pre-order now, will come with a Chromecast Ultra puck, limited-edition Night Blue controller, "first dibs" on a Stadia username, and two three-month Stadia Pro subscriptions -- one for you and a friend. Stadia Pro will otherwise cost $9.99 per month and grants you access to Google's library at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

Today, Google also announced its "first wave" of Stadia launch titles. These are: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Doom (2016), Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2, Get Packed, Grid, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur's Gate 3, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Football Manager, Samurai Shodown, Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K, Borderlands 3, Gylt, Mortal Kombat 11, Darksiders Genesis, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew 2.

Destiny 2 will come with the base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and the annual pass. And, just as Kotaku reported yesterday, it will be possible to transfer your Guardian from a PC or Xbox copy of the game. For now, that functionality doesn't extend to the PlayStation 4 version, unfortunately. All of these games will be joined by yet-to-be-announced software from Capcom, EA and Rockstar. An active Stadia Pro subscription will also give you "exclusive discounts on games for purchase," Google explained, similar to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold.

If Stadia Pro sounds too expensive, fear not. Google will offer a Stadia Base service next year that lets you buy and keep individual games. These purchases will be capped at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second with stereo sound, however. Still, it could be a decent option if you already pay for a bunch of game-related subscriptions -- PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, EA Access and the like -- and are unsure about going all-in on Stadia Pro.

Stadia will be available in the following countries at launch: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. You'll be able to play through the aforementioned Chromecast Ultra, a regular Chrome browser on any computer, or a Pixel 3/3a smartphone. Google says the platform will be expanded "to other phones over time" and, presumably, other hardware.

For a full pricing breakdown, check out the table below:

Stadia Controller Founder's Edition Stadia Pro
US $69 $129 $9.99pm
Canada $89 $169 $11.99pm
UK £59 £119 £8.99pm
Ireland €69 €119 €9.99pm
France €69 €129 €9.99pm
Germany €69 €129 €9.99pm
Italy €69 €129 €9.99pm
Spain €69 €129 €9.99pm
Netherlands €69 €129 €9.99pm
Belgium €69 €129 €9.99pm
Denmark DKK549 DKK999 DKK69pm
Sweden SEK749 SEK1399 SEK99pm
Norway NOK699 NOK1299 NOK99pm
Finland €69 €129 €9.99pm

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

In this article: e32019, gadgetry, gadgets, Game Streaming, gaming, google, Google Stadia, Stadia, Streaming
