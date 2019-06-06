Nokia's new budget phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button

HMD Global has announced a new affordable Nokia smartphone after launching a five-camera flagship and a bunch of low-to-mid end devices just a few months ago at MWC. The Nokia 2.2 is part of the company's Android One family of devices and will ship loaded with Android Pie. Once Android Q comes out, the phone will be able to run it, as well. The device also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button users can press to summon the voice AI. HMD Global released phones with the button in the past, and by the looks of things, we might see it more often in its future devices.