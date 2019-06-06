Show More Results

Nokia's new budget phone has a dedicated Google Assistant button

The €99 device will only come out in select regions, not including the US.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19m ago in Mobile
HMD Global

HMD Global has announced a new affordable Nokia smartphone after launching a five-camera flagship and a bunch of low-to-mid end devices just a few months ago at MWC. The Nokia 2.2 is part of the company's Android One family of devices and will ship loaded with Android Pie. Once Android Q comes out, the phone will be able to run it, as well. The device also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button users can press to summon the voice AI. HMD Global released phones with the button in the past, and by the looks of things, we might see it more often in its future devices.

Nokia 2.2 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek A22 CPU chipset and has a 5.71-inch HD+ edge-­to­-edge display. It also has face unlock, access to Google Lens and a camera AI that helps it take detailed photos in low light conditions. The device is priced at €99 (US$112) and is heading to Europe, India and possibly other developing markets. Unfortunately, it's not slated to the come out in the US at the moment.

Source: Nokia (Twitter)
