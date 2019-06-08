The Morning After: FedEx Express kicks Amazon to the curb

Quick charge.Tesla's first V3 Supercharging stations are open to the public

After some testing with early access customers, eight V3 charging stalls at the factory are open to all Tesla owners and support speeds of up to 250kW. That means owners of long-range Model 3 (which supports charging at that speed) can add 180 miles to their vehicle in 15 minutes.

There's still FedEx Ground.FedEx Express drops Amazon

FedEx said it's prepared to serve "thousands" of retailers in the e-commerce space, which it expects to grow from 50 million packages to 100 million packages per day in the US by 2026. As a result, its Express segment will no longer do business with Amazon -- which only represented about 1.3 percent of its 2018 revenue. Interestingly, the move comes just days after Amazon showed off the latest design for its delivery drone that the company expects to start testing within the next few months.

No pop-up, no punch-hole, no notch, no nothing.Oppo and Xiaomi show off their under-display selfie cameras

Oppo VP Brian Shen shared a short video clip on Weibo of what appears to be a notch-free prototype smartphone lying on a desk. The camera app was launched, and despite the lack of a visible front-facing camera, the screen still seemingly showed a live view of the room's ceiling.



Not to be outdone, Xiaomi prez Lin Bin shared a video clip that was allegedly shot last month, in which an under-screen camera was added to a Mi 9 prototype. "No hole, no notch, no pop-up camera."

Don't forget the new 'Knuckles' controllers.Valve Index hands-on: Impressive, expensive, inconvenient VR

According to Devindra Hardawar, this is "the most exciting desktop VR headset I've seen in years. It has all of the upgrades I wanted in something like the Oculus Rift S, and none of the downsides of lesser portable hardware like the Quest."

Amazon Key, meet Walmart In-home Delivery.Walmart's new delivery service will put groceries directly in your fridge

Walmart has said it will use "smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera" to gain access to customers' homes. The system will "[allow] customers to control access into their homes and [give] them the ability to watch the deliveries remotely," so even the most security-conscious can keep an eye on their property.

The first tests will occur on Chevy Bolt EVs in Michigan later this year.GM and Michelin will bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

A mix of composite rubber and resin embedded fiberglass lets Michelin's Uptis operate at highway speeds -- earlier options tend to work only when you're slowly putting around. They're not as visually appealing as conventional tires, but Michelin claims they're just as comfortable.

But wait, there's more...

