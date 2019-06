Okay. What. WHAT?! CD Projekt Red has just unveiled a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 which ends with the most unexpectedly brilliant celebrity appearance: Keanu Reeves. Yep, the man himself. It's not clear what role he plays in the story, but we don't care. He's in the game. The actor, best known for his work in the Matrix and John Wick movies, then appeared on the Xbox stage to chat a bit about the game and generally be a good sport.

Oh, and we got a release date today: April 16th, 2020.