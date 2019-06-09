Show More Results

'Deathloop' is a first-person action game from the creators of 'Dishonored'

"If at first you don’t succeed… die, die again."
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in AV
Bethesda

Aside from showing off the next major update to Fallout 76, dubbed Wastelanders, Bethesda has revealed a new first-person action game called Deathloop. This new title comes from studio Arcane Lyon, the creators of the Dishonored franchise. As you'll see in the trailer below, Deathloop looks intense and action-packed. Bethesda says that the world of Deathloop is designed to transport players to a lawless island called Blackreef, where you can experience the struggle of two "extraordinary assassins."

Your job will be to hunt down targets across the island, stop them from killing you and "if at first you don't succeed... die, die again." No word on when Deathloop will launch, but hopefully we won't have to wait too, too long for it.

