'FIFA 20' is a lot more than just street soccer

I didn't get to play Volta during my demo, sadly, but I did get to check out a regular match. The first thing I noticed, as is often the case with new FIFA games, is how much harder it is to score. That may have something to do with the tweaked ball physics, which take into account the way your body is facing the goal when you're taking a shot -- you know, just like in real life. I did really enjoy the one-on-one upgrades, too, because it makes it extremely hard to get past defenders like Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Even though another player may be faster, their strength quickly comes into play, so you can't just easily run past them.

I'm looking forward to playing more than a single match, though, as that's when I'll really know if the players I'm not controlling have really gotten smarter. Because we all know how terrible goalkeepers in FIFA can be. As for Volta, EA Sports says it has "simplified kicks and skill moves" in the works, which will be complemented by new flair animations and the ability ton use the wall as your teammate during your street soccer games.

FIFA 20 arrives September 27th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A spokesperson for EA Sports told Engadget there's also going to be a version for the Nintendo Switch, though Volta likely won't be available on it since it was built on the Frostbite engine -- similar to The Journey in years past. Now let's see what Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 has to offer in the coming days.